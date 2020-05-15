Miley Cyrus gives moving performance of 'The Climb' during virtual graduation

Miley Cyrus honored the Class of 2020 with a moving rendition of her throwback hit "The Climb."

The 27-year-old singer performed the song Friday during Facebook and Instagram's star-studded virtual graduation celebration, which streamed live on Facebook Watch. Cyrus stood behind a glittery gold podium during her performance. Balloons forming the number "20" floated behind her.

"Hello to all the graduates out there. I'm truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you've accomplished," Cyrus said before she began singing. "As I was thinking about you, the Class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing. Here's ‘The Climb.'"

Cyrus first sang the soaring power ballad in the 2009 film "Hannah Montana: The Movie," when today's high school and college grads were kids. The song's triumphant lyrics detail the hardships people endure on difficult but rewarding journeys.

"The struggles I'm facing, the chances I'm taking sometimes might knock me down but no, I'm not breaking /I may not know it but these are the moments that I'm going to remember most yeah /Just got to keep going And I gotta be strong, just keep pushing on," sang Cyrus.

For the Class of 2020, who saw their graduation ceremonies canceled by the coronavirus outbreak — and who now begin young adulthood amid a global pandemic — the song struck just the right note.

Cyrus joined dozens of other celebs including Chrissy Metz, J.J. Watt and Simone Biles, at the virtual event, which was co-hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, and featured an inspiring commencement speech by Oprah Winfrey.

