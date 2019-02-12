Get the latest from TODAY
Once nice thing about being half of a celebrity couple is this: If one can't be present for a big gala opening, there's always a backup!
That's what Miley Cyrus proved Monday night, by showing up at the Los Angeles premiere of her husband Liam Hemsworth's new film "Isn't It Romantic," which co-stars Rebel Wilson.
Hemsworth, according to People magazine, had been hospitalized over the weekend and was back at home to recover from kidney stones.
That meant Cyrus had a particularly busy two days, rocking out on stage with her godmother Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes at the Grammys on Sunday, and then treading the red carpet in a voluminous red Maison Valentino gown, hair held back in a high ponytail.
As Cyrus, who wed Hemsworth late last year, noted on Instagram:
"So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth," Cyrus wrote. "He unfortunately wasn't able to attend due to health reasons... but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It's hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial .... I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day."
Added Hemsworth, who posted a picture of Cyrus and Wilson on the red carpet, "Sorry I couldn't make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe!"
And even Wilson weighed in, grateful to have the best "stand-in" possible:
Cyrus definitely wins for best partner today!