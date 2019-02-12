Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 12, 2019, 1:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Once nice thing about being half of a celebrity couple is this: If one can't be present for a big gala opening, there's always a backup!

That's what Miley Cyrus proved Monday night, by showing up at the Los Angeles premiere of her husband Liam Hemsworth's new film "Isn't It Romantic," which co-stars Rebel Wilson.

Miley Cyrus at Monday's world premiere for "Isn't It Romantic," co-starring her husband Liam Hemsworth, in LA. He couldn't be there in person, but at least he's on the poster right behind her! Shutterstock

Hemsworth, according to People magazine, had been hospitalized over the weekend and was back at home to recover from kidney stones.

That meant Cyrus had a particularly busy two days, rocking out on stage with her godmother Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes at the Grammys on Sunday, and then treading the red carpet in a voluminous red Maison Valentino gown, hair held back in a high ponytail.

As Cyrus, who wed Hemsworth late last year, noted on Instagram:

"So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth," Cyrus wrote. "He unfortunately wasn't able to attend due to health reasons... but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It's hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial .... I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day."

Added Hemsworth, who posted a picture of Cyrus and Wilson on the red carpet, "Sorry I couldn't make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe!"

And even Wilson weighed in, grateful to have the best "stand-in" possible:

Cyrus definitely wins for best partner today!