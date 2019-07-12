Editor's note: This story references obscene language.

In January, Miley Cyrus shot down tabloid reports that claimed she and husband Liam Hemsworth were expecting their first child, and now she's shooting down future reports on the topic by stating she doesn't plan to have any kids at all.

That is, unless things change — in a global way.

In a new cover interview for Elle magazine, the 26-year-old explains how the current state of the world has affected her outlook on raising a family.

Miley Cyrus is the cover star on the August issue of Elle. Elle Magazine

Cyrus has felt acutely aware of the environment around her ever since last year's Woolsey Fire destroyed the Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth.

"With natural disasters, you don’t get a choice," she said. "You surrender."

Because the forces of nature bend for no one.

"And nature’s female," Cyrus continued. "When she’s angry, don’t f--- with her. That’s the way that I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry. We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce."

The parallel doesn't end there, according to the "Mother's Daughter" singer. She believes that Mother Nature needs a break — and until she gets one, Cyrus will take a break from any baby-related ambitions.

Miley Cyrus opens up about her fears for the planet and her own future in a new interview with Elle. Elle Magazine

"We’re getting handed a piece-of-s--- planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child," she said. "Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that."

In other words, until climate change ends, she doesn't plan to change her mind. And she says she's not the only one looking at the prospect of having children from that perspective.

Cyrus believes other millennials feel the same, adding, "We don't want to reproduce because we know that the earth can't handle it."