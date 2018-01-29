Miley Cyrus performs 'Tiny Dancer' duet with Elton John at Grammys — and nails it

share tweet pin email

Elton John recorded “Tiny Dancer” before Miley Cyrus was born. Long before she was born.

No matter. Cyrus, 25, joined the beloved musician at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night for a performance of his classic song. And boy, did she nail it.

LUCAS JACKSON / Reuters Tiny dancer, big voice!

Not that we’re surprised. Whenever she’s given the opportunity to perform on a big stage, she delivers.

And let’s talk about that dress. The “Voice” coach was positively elegant in her flowing red gown. It was a colorful departure from the black velvet jumpsuit she wore on the red carpet.

LUCAS JACKSON / Reuters

Her Grammy moment with John came just days after he announced a farewell tour that will wrap up in 2021. The “Rocket Man” singer, 70, said he wanted to spend more time with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons.

A duet with Miley Cyrus isn't a bad way for the pop legend to start the next chapter in his career.