/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

No, Miley Cyrus is not "egg-xpecting" a child with husband Liam Hemsworth.

The pop star issued a tongue-in-cheek response to tabloid reports claiming she was pregnant by referencing the photo of an egg that has become a record-setting Instagram post.

"I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us'....we’re happy for us too!'' she wrote. "Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives....Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg."

Cyrus was referring to the simple photo of an egg that beat Kylie Jenner's record for the most likes on a single Instagram post, zooming past 40 million. The account was formed just for the goal of surpassing a post by Jenner with her baby that received a then-record 18 million likes.

Cyrus, 26, added her own stamp on it by Photoshopping a shot of the record-setting egg on her midsection in the picture she posted with the message.

Her answer to the pregnancy rumors comes less than a month after her secret wedding to Hemsworth, 29, on Dec. 23, which she revealed three days after tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend.

The couple celebrated Hemsworth's 29th birthday together this past weekend, which Cyrus commemorated with a sweet love letter to him on Instagram.

The two first met on the set of their 2010 movie "The Last Song," based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks. They called off an initial engagement after Hemsworth popped the question in 2012, but rekindled the romance three years later.

They certainly may start a family one day, but not just yet!