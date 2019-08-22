Miley Cyrus has addressed rumors about infidelity being the cause of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth by strongly denying cheating on him, writing that she has "nothing to hide."

The pop star wrote in a Twitter thread Thursday that she "can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating."

Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage. KYLE GRILLOT / AFP/Getty Images

"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,'' she wrote. "What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide."

Cyrus, 26, then referenced mistakes she has made in her turbulent past and acknowledged the fact that she had cheated in relationships when she was younger, but denied being unfaithful to Hemsworth during their short marriage.

"But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed,'' she wrote. "There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

Cyrus then wrote about moving forward with her life after the end of their marriage.

"BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind,'' she wrote. "I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.

"I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger."

The actor and the pop singer announced on Aug. 10 that they had separated after being married for less than a year.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," Cyrus’ rep told TODAY in a statement about their separation at the time. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

A day after their split was announced, Cyrus posted a message on Instagram.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote to her 97 million followers. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."

She also released a new song, "Slide Away," with lyrics that appeared to address her split from Hemsworth.

"Move on, we're not 17,'' she sings. "I'm not who I used to be. You say that everything changed. You're right, we're grown now."

Hemsworth, 29, followed with his own Instagram message about their breakup.

""Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Rumors had surfaced about a split after Cyrus posted a series of photos on Instagram of her vacation in which she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

The two first met on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ movie “The Last Song,” in 2009, and Hemsworth first proposed in 2012 when he was 22 and Cyrus was 19. They called off the engagement one year later, but reconciled in 2015.

The two then announced in December that they had gotten married in a secret wedding ceremony over the holidays.