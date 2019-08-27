Miley Cyrus delivered a show-stopping live performance of her new single, "Slide Away," at MTV's Video Music Awards Monday night.

But the lyrics she belted out onstage, which are widely believed to be about her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, may not have been the only ones intended to deliver a message about her life post-marriage.

The other lyrics could be seen emblazoned across her left bicep in a new tattoo she debuted at the event.

While Cyrus sang, “Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust. Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost. So it’s time to let it go," her arm boasted another message.

In fine-line script, the tattoo read, "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free."

The words are from the 1990 Pixies track "The Thing," however, they make for a sentiment that anyone facing the end of a long-term relationship can understand.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were married for less than a year when they announced their split, but their on-again, off-again romance spanned a decade.

According to People, celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone was responsible for the 26-year-old hit maker's latest ink — which isn't her first post-breakup tattoo.

The news of the split broke during Cyrus's recent Italian vacation, and upon her return, she had her go-to tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, leave her with a image to commemorate the getaway.

Just two weeks ago, the singer shared a photo from that trip that revealed her arm before those recent additions — as well as yet another apt message.

"Life's a climb," she wrote in the caption on Instagram, "but the view is great."