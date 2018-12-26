Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got hitched over the holidays!

On Wednesday, the "Malibu" singer, 26, took to Instagram to share gorgeous black-and-white photos of the longtime couple at their secret wedding ceremony on Sunday.

The photos finds the lovebirds sharing sweet smooches and hugs, but their clothes made it clear right away to fans that this was no ordinary PDA.

Cyrus is wearing a stunning white off-the-shoulder wedding gown — and Hemsworth's decked out in a dark suit.

In one photo, the pair tenderly embrace one another next to a fireplace adorned with beautiful roses and baby's breath.

"12.23.18," Cyrus captioned one tell-tale shot and "10 years later" another.

Rumors began circulating Monday that the two had tied the knot right after Cyrus' little sisterNoah, 18, shared pics of herself getting teary-eyed at what appeared to be her sister's wedding ceremony. One clue: balloons that spelled out "Mr. & Mrs." in the background.

Cyrus and her "Hunger Games" star hubby, 28, met on the set of their 2010 movie "The Last Song," based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks. They dated for several years before Hemsworth popped the question in 2012.

But a year later, the pair called off the engagement and went their separate ways.

In 2015, the couple began romancing each other again and even though they've sometimes gushed about their feelings, they've remained tight-lipped about their nuptial plans.

Until now!

Congratulations, Miley and Liam, on your happy news!