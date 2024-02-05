Miley Cyrus seemed to take some notes from boyfriend Maxx Morando for her 2024 Grammys look, rocking voluminous brown hair all night.

Though he skipped the red carpet, the drummer sat beside Cyrus, 31, at the 66th annual award ceremony Feb. 4. The two shared a sweet kiss at the table.

The “Flowers” singer sported man-like hair, with big brown curls, similar to Morando's everyday 'do.

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Award on February 4, 2024. Francis Specker / CBS via Getty Images

Cyrus had several costume changes throughout the evening. At one point, when they were photographed kissing, Cyrus wore a black lace gown while Morando donned a black and white classic tuxedo.

It was a big night for Cyrus, who took home her first two Grammy wins for record of the year and best solo pop performance, both for hit “Flowers.”

Cyrus was also nominated for album of the year and song of the year. She and Brandi Carlile also received a nomination for best pop duo/group performance for their collaboration, “Thousand Miles.”

The couple tends to keep their relationship private, but here's what we know.

Maxx Morando is a musician, too

Morando is currently a drummer for the four-person rock band Liily. Before joining the group, however, he played drums for punk rock band The Regrettes from 2015 to 2018.

He's credited as a producer on Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

As he shared on Instagram, the drummer produced “Handstand” and co-produced “Violet Chemistry,” both off Cyrus’ Grammy-nominated album “Endless Summer Vacation.”

He co-designed one of Miley Cyrus’ looks

Cyrus told Vogue that Morando co-created the cartoon monsters found on one of the looks she wore to music festivals in 2021.

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” she told the publication of one outfit.

The couple met on a blind date

The couple met on a half blind date, Cyrus said. “It was blind for me and not really for him,” she told British Vogue. “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

The magazine noted that Morando called Cyrus during the interview. Her ringtone for him? Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone.” Cyrus joked, “I call that ‘boyfriend sexy ringtone.’”

For over a decade, Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had an on-again, off-again relationship, at one point tying the knot but splitting eight months later in 2019.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been photographed together on red carpets

Cyrus shared photos on Instagram of the couple together, including at the Gucci “Love Parade” in Los Angeles in November 2021. She captioned the photos, “LOVE PARADE,” with heart emoji.

The pair was also seen walking the carpet together at a Versace fashion show in LA in March 2023.

Pictures and videos were shared on social media Dec. 31, 2021 of the two cozying up together at her “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special on NBC, per People.

At the event, she debuted her love song, “You."

The lyrics read, “I got some baggage / Let’s do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I’m savage / You’re looking past it / I want that late-night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it’s with you.”