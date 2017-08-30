Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray sing 'Achy Breaky Heart' in 'Carpool Karaoke' family reunion

share tweet pin email

We didn't know we were achin' for a "Carpool Karaoke" featuring the Billy Ray Cyrus clan — but now that one's here, we just can't stop watching!

The new episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" on iTunes goes all the way back to 1992, when Billy Ray Cyrus lit up the country and pop charts with his "Achy Breaky Heart," by piling his family into a minivan for a run at that extremely memorable tune.

In the teaser clip, we see Billy Ray, Tish, Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah — oh, and of course Miley — get all dolled up in mullet wigs, bandanas and (in Miley's case) a mouth grill to groove along with daddy's biggest hit.

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series," as you may know, is a spinoff from "The Late Late Show," where host James Corden traditionally drives around a single singer, or a band while interviewing them and jamming to their hits. It's proved so popular, it now has a show of its own!

YouTube Is this the image that ends the Cyrus clan reunion?

"Guys, I think we can officially say that the Cyrus family reunion is over," says Cyrus at the end of the clip as they drive through Los Angeles, passing a billboard of the gang.

We don't know what prompts that declaration, but we certainly hope that's not the case! It would hurt our achy, breaky hearts!

Watch the entire episode here.

