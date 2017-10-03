share tweet pin email

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" kicked off on Monday night's show with Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler performing Dido's "No Freedom" in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas shootings.

Cyrus and Sandler are usually known for being goofy and lighthearted, but both remained serious on Monday as they launched into the 2013 tune, which emphasizes there is "no freedom without love."

As Fallon noted before the performance, "This morning we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting — this time in Las Vegas. In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world. We're here to entertain you tonight and that's what we're going to do."

Cyrus, 24, recently released a new album, "Younger Now," and had performed "No Freedom" before during her 2015 Backyard Sessions; Monday was the first evening of her "Miley Week" on "Tonight."

Sandler, 51, had already been scheduled to appear on the show with Dustin Hoffman to talk about their Netflix show, "The Meyerowitz Stories."

Cyrus, who's also appearing as a coach on "The Voice" this season, later returned to sing her 2009 single, "The Climb." She commented on Instagram about the performances later:

Moving performances all around.

