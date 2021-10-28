Mila Kunis reveals whether Ashton Kutcher actually got rid of 'That '70s Show' clothes

Mila Kunis says husband Ashton Kutcher lied about getting rid of his "That '70s Show" wardrobe.

During her appearance on the latest episode of "Hot Ones," host Sean Evans brought up the fact that Kutcher told him two years ago that he'd ditched his trucker hats as well as the clothes that his character, Michael Kelso, wore on the TV comedy.

Kunis, 38, who co-starred with Kutcher on the hit series, looked puzzled by the claim. She turned to look off camera at her husband, who was somewhere in the studio, and asked, "What are you talking about? You didn't get rid of anything."

The "Bad Moms" star continued refreshing Kutcher's memory. "You have plenty of trucker hats, and the entire ''70s' wardrobe is downstairs. What is this?" she asked, laughing.

Kutcher, 43, responded to his wife by hilariously yelling from off-screen, "Who are you talking to?"

Mila Kunis called out Ashton Kutcher's "lies" on "Hot Ones." Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

"Lies," added Kunis, whose character, Jackie Burkhart, fell madly in love with Kelso on the series.

Though Kunis and Kutcher met while filming "That '70s Show" — and their characters dated for several seasons — the pair didn't fall for one another in real life until years later.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and share two children, daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 4.

In September 2017, a then-9-month-old Dimitri proved he was a "That '70s Show" fan when he wore a shirt featuring an image of his mom and dad as Jackie and Kelso. Kutcher proudly shared a photo of Dimitri modeling the shirt on Instagram.

"Yes, this is my son's outfit today," he wrote, adding the sweet hashtag #kelsoandjackieforever.

Related: