share tweet pin email

Mila Kunis is perfectly content with her family life. She has no complaints. In fact, she just offered the ultimate compliment to her husband, Ashton Kutcher, and their two children: She says they don’t annoy her. Not at all.

The “Bad Moms Christmas” star gushed and gushed and gushed about them in an interview with E! News.

"My husband does not annoy me. He really doesn't," Kunis, 34, said. "I don't know if this happens later. We've only been married for a handful of years. You know, it's very much in the honeymoon phase of things."

Noel Vasquez / GC Images They're just a couple of kids in love.

Sound too lovey-dovey to you? She gets it if you feel that way, but she’s just trying to keep it real.

"We still really love and like each other daily. We really do. And I know that’s not what people want to hear. ... I have an unbelievable partner in crime, I really do, and I'm so grateful for it every single day," she said.

Kunis married Kutcher in the summer of 2015. They have two kids: 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 10-month-old son Dimitri, neither of whom annoy Kunis, either.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Mila Kunis reveals the lesson she wants daughter Wyatt to learn from her Play Video - 0:20 Mila Kunis reveals the lesson she wants daughter Wyatt to learn from her Play Video - 0:20

“My 10-month-old, depending if he’s going through a sleep regression, it’s a little rough but doesn’t annoy me,” she said. “And my 3-year-old doesn’t annoy me yet, either. She’s inquisitive and curious and wants to know about life and things and how everything functions. ... It’s everything wonderful and beautiful. I’m just not at the annoyed state yet.”

Neither is Kutcher. He teared up while talking about his family while accepting an award last spring.

"When my wife and I had these kids and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honor, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, 'I'm sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me,'" Kutcher, 39, said, his voice breaking with emotion.

There’s a lot of love in this family … and absolutely zero frustration.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.