Mila Kunis reveals the lesson she wants daughter Wyatt to learn from her

Mila Kunis is the first to admit that parenthood is exhausting. But the 34-year-old actress and mother of two young children insists that at the end of the day, it’s all worth it.

“What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy,” Kunis told Marie Claire in this month’s November issue.

Kunis has two children, 3-year-old Wyatt and 10-month old Dimitri with husband Ashton Kutcher and is set to star in “A Bad Moms Christmas," which comes out in November.

She also dished on what she hopes to teach Wyatt. “What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work,” explained Kunis to the publication. Kunis and Kutcher recently revealed that their kids will forgo Christmas presents this year as they've already been spoiled enough.

And not surprisingly, the busy actress’s perfect day is centered around relaxation and her family.

“My ideal day consists of waking up around 7:00 a.m. because that for me is sleeping in,” Kunis told the magazine. Next up? “Doing a giant kid pile in my bed with my husband, putting on some cartoons, getting an extra 30 minutes of sleep, rolling out of bed, doing breakfast while staying in our pajamas, and then maybe going to like the zoo or the aquarium or the park — sans paparazzi.”

Sounds like a perfect family day to us!