Mila Kunis regrets convincing Ashton Kutcher to give up ticket to space

Regrets? Mila Kunis has had a few.

Specifically, convincing her husband, Ashton Kutcher, that it wasn't a good idea to be one of the first to travel into space on a Virgin Galactic flight. As Kutcher, 43, revealed in a recent interview, Kunis told him it wasn't a "smart family decision," so he did the right thing.

"Being the sweet man that he was," Kunis, 37, told People magazine in a new interview, he sold the ticket back.

Kunis wasn't on board with Kutcher going into space, but time has apparently changed her mind. Noel Vasquez / GC Images

But, she said, she's had second thoughts. Initially, when they met she cheered the idea of his being a pioneer. But then their children — Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and Dimitri Portwood, 4 — came along.

"Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he's like, 'I'm going into space,'" she says. "And I was like, 'That's irresponsible, you cannot have ... this is not what you do. You are a father.'"

Though Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and his crew did make a successful journey to suborbital space in July, Kunis had had her doubts in the past that such a trip would work out.

"I was all so hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. The thing's going to explode and you're going to die — and you're going to leave me with the babies,'" she recalled telling Kutcher.

"I know I hate it," she said of the decision in the interview. "Also I'm such (a 'Star Trek' fan). The fact that I didn't let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies.' And so that's where that decision was made out of."

That's not the only piece of advice she's given her husband, whom she's been married to since 2015, that she now wishes she could have back. Kunis recently told "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that she regrets trying to steer him away from early investments in Uber and Bitcoin.

So here's the updated story, straight from Kunis herself: "I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it's too late," she said.

Related: