Mila Kunis, Glenn Close give powerful performances in trailer for film about addiction

Mila Kunis is showing off her dramatic side in an emotional new trailer for the upcoming drama "Four Good Days."

The former "That '70s Show" star plays Molly, a young woman struggling with heroin addiction who begs for help from her estranged mother, Deb, played by eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close. Over the course of the film, the pair "navigate the most difficult four days of their lives together."

Kunis, who's more known for lighthearted comedies such as "Bad Moms" and "The Spy Who Dumped Me," is nearly unrecognizable in the trailer. Her hair is bleached blond with long, dark roots and her face is marred with acne.

"I'm going to level with you, Molly. Opioids have a 97% relapse rate," a doctor tells Molly as she and her mom sit together in the office.

Mila Kunis, right, plays a young mother struggling with heroin addiction who reaches out for help from her mom, played by Glenn Close, left, in "Four Good Days." Vertical Entertainment US

The doctor goes on to say that Molly, who has young children of her own, has tried to kick drugs 15 times in the past. He offers to provide her with a shot of an opiate antagonist, a drug that will prevent her from experiencing heroin's high.

"Is it safe?" Molly asks the doctor, much to Deb's disbelief.

"Are you kidding me?" Deb asks. "Now all of a sudden, your body's a temple?"

In order to be eligible for the shot, Molly must remain clean for four more days, an achievement that feels insurmountable to her in her state.

The trailer includes scenes of Molly squirming in bed as she goes through painful withdrawal symptoms. Though Deb lovingly holds her while telling her she will make it, there are still hurt feelings between the pair.

"Four Good Days" is based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow. Saslow co-wrote the movie's screenplay with director Rodrigo García.

Joining Kunis and Close in the movie's cast are Stephen Root, Chad Lindberg, Rebecca Field, Joshua Leonard, Michael Hyatt and Sam Hennings.

"Four Good Days" hits theaters April 30 and will be available on-demand May 21.