Mila Kunis reveals the bad financial advice she gave to Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has made a name for himself as a venture capitalist, investing in companies before they hit it big, despite concerns voiced by his wife, Mila Kunis.

Kunis opened up about her husband's business savvy instincts Thursday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“The best part about him is he’s really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that’s happening,” Kunis said. “He’s also really smart at knowing that sometimes, you shouldn't listen to your wife.”

Kunis, 37, says her former “That ‘70s Show” co-star, whom she married in 2015, approaches her about companies he’s interested in investing and noted that one time, he clued her in about an unknown car service that would eventually explode in popularity.

"Early into our dating, two things came up. He was like, 'Hey, there's this company. It's kind of like a rideshare ... it’s kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab.’ I was like, 'That's the worst idea ever,'" she recalled.

“He was like, ‘Let me get you this thing. It’s called Uber. Let me just order it for you. You can test this out.' And I was like, 'You're going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?' Like, I was furious at him," she said.

Kunis also pointed out how Kutcher had the inside track on Bitcoin.

"Second time, it was, he sat me down and was like, 'Hey, babe, I got to explain this thing to you. Tell me if I'm crazy.' And I was like, ‘Cool. What is it, babe?’ she said. “He's like, 'There's this thing, it's like mining for money. It's called cryptocurrency, and there's this company'— this is eight-plus years ago — he’s like, 'It's called Bitcoin.'"

Kunis said she was skeptical because it was not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

"And I was like, 'Well, I think this is a horrible idea,'" she said. "And he went, 'Cool, we're investing in it.' So he didn't listen to me. I mean, this happens all the time."

So, while Kunis can’t always see the value in Kutcher’s ideas, she’s grateful he doesn’t always heed her advice.

“My husband’s really smart,” she said.

