Mike Pence's fly takes center stage on 'Saturday Night Live'

The fly on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate Wednesday with challenger Kamala Harris landed on "Saturday Night Live" with Jim Carrey as the fly.

The debate started with the moderator, played by Kate McKinnon, saying, "Between the candidates. we’ve installed buffet style sneeze guards on account of one of you works for Patient Zero."

Pence, played by Beck Bennett, said he was a fan of the host state, Utah, "Even though their basketball team is named after my greatest fear, jazz."

Harris, played by SNL alum Maya Rudolph, said, "I’m speaking. I’m speaking. Estoy hablando Nevada, Arizona, some parts of Texas."

Asked about Trump's condition following his bout with Covid-19, Pence says, "The president is doing amazing, thanks to his team of terrified doctors."

The vice president also credited "a 'Macho Man' Randy Savage amount of steroids" for the president's claimed recovery.

Harris' running mate, Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, was watching the debate from home but wanted to be teleported there to give input.

Just like Jeff Goldblum in the 1986 film "The Fly," Biden gets mixed up with an insect during the teleportation process and ends up on Pence's head as a fly.

"Now he’s gone full Goldblum," said Biden's wife, Jill, played by Heidi Gardner.

"Apartments dot com," Carrey said, "the most popular place to find a place."

A fly assuming the likeness of late coronavirus patient Herman Cain, played by Kenan Thompson, joined Carrey atop Pence's head.

"They invited me to a rally with no mask," Cain said. "Said everything is fine, Herman. Three days later, I’m gone."

Later in the show, news segment "Weekend Update" expressed awe over President Donald Trump's claim of a quick recovery from Covid-19.

"This week was Mental Illness Awareness Week, and trust me we’re aware," said co-host Colin Jost.

He said Trump "took his doctors hostage and broke out of the hospital like Sarah Connor in 'Terminator 2.'"

"I guess he must have been in a coma and thought the year was 2016," Jost said, "because he started demanding Hillary’s emails and for the feds to arrest Obama."

Fellow host Michael Che was not celebrating Trump's apparent recovery.

"Trump said getting Covid was like a blessing from God," he says. "I bet even God was like, 'Hey, we tried guys.'"

Musical guest Jack White honored the memory of Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday of throat cancer at 65, by using a guitar model endorsed by the late rocker.

"Eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs," White said on Instagram Saturday.

Scheduled musical performer Morgan Wallen, a country singer, was nixed from the night's schedule Wednesday, and later replaced with White, after he was reported to have breached SNL's coronavirus protocol.

Comedian Bill Burr hosted.

