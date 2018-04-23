Mike Myers reacts to Verne Troyer's death: 'I hope he's in a better place'

share tweet pin email

Verne Troyer's sudden death at age 49 took many by surprise, including his "Austin Powers" co-star Mike Myers.

Myers released a statement to TODAY on the loss of Troyer, who played Mini-Me in the 1999 and 2002 "Powers" films, and also starred with Myers in 2008's "The Love Guru."

FilmMagic Verne Troyer and Mike Myers at the Kid's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, in 2002.

"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," Myers said in the statement. "It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

Everett Collection Troyer and Myers in 1999's "The Spy Who Shagged Me" as Mini-Me and Dr. Evil.

Troyer's death on Saturday was announced on his Facebook page. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Myers wasn't the only celebrity to remember the actor, who was also known for his role as Griphook in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," as well as dozens of other projects dating back to the mid-1990s.

Sad news. Loved working with Vern on Austin Powers 2. Great guy, so funny and infectious positive energy. https://t.co/zQ18vDCBIg — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) April 21, 2018

So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018

I am absolutely heartbroken.. Verne was truly a beautiful soul. So humble. Every time I got to work with him was truly a huge honor. I donât even know what to say. He was a legend. Rest easy my friend. You will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/aOOzHTg95H — Roman Atwood (@RomanAtwood) April 21, 2018

Rest In Peace @VerneTroyer I will always remember when you challenged me in a dance battle! #vernetroyer #RIPVerneTroyer pic.twitter.com/FlVUW4NLuS — Miles Brown (@MilesBrown) April 22, 2018

