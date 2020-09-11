'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss gets sober and gets new teeth after meth arrest

Shaun Weiss, a former child star known for his role as Greg Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks,” is 230 days sober. Not only does he have time sober, he also has a new set of teeth, courtesy of Los Angeles dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal.

Weiss was arrested earlier this year for allegedly breaking into a man’s garage while high on meth.

“Weiss forced entry to gain access into the vehicle by shattering a window,” the department said in a statement. “Officers noticed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the passenger window to the vehicle was broken.”

He also had been arrested for public intoxication in August 2018.

Drew Gallagher, a friend of Weiss, has been helping the former child star get back on his feet.

“There’s not a blameless Shaun Weiss here, he is definitely to blame for a lot of stupid s— he does,” Gallagher said in an interview earlier this year. “But if you were to spend any time with him you would have a drastically more compassionate understanding of what he was about.”

Gallagher added he believes that Weiss needs “medical” and “psychiatric attention.”

“He’s sick, he’s mentally ill,” Gallagher said. “He’s just sick and everybody gives up on him.”

Gallagher started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help Weiss after his 2020 arrest. Since being created in January, the account has raised almost $15,000.

One of the main things Weiss needed was dental work, as the meth had ravaged his teeth.

"Weiss went for his first appointment of many (will be almost a year-long process) and had a handful of teeth removed today," an update on the GoFundMe said in July. "Most were badly infected and have been causing him serious pain. We are still working on raising funds for his current treatment center and food but this dental miracle will change his life drastically and we are thankful AF."

Since Rosenthal donated his dental services for free, which he says cost approximately $80,000, the money for the GoFundMe is said to be going towards expenses stemming from Weiss' recovery.

“(It’s) allowed Shaun to use the gofundme funds to pay rent at his sober-living as well as buy some groceries,” Gallagher wrote in an update. “He’s even got an inexpensive laptop so he can access the internet.

“Still a long road ahead but growing each week!”