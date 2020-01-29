'The Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss arrested for burglary under influence of meth

Sign up for our newsletter

Shaun Weiss, who starred in "The Mighty Ducks" franchise and "Heavyweights," was arrested and charged with residential burglary and for being under the influence methamphetamine, according to police.

Shaun Weiss Marysville Police Department

Weiss, who began his career on "Pee-wee's Playhouse," was arrested Sunday by the Maryville Police Department in California, after a local resident said that he found an "unknown male inside his garage that did not belong there" at about 7 a.m.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Weiss was rummaging through the resident's parked car and "displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine," according to a release posted on the police's Facebook page.

Police said Weiss, 41, gained entry into the car by shattering the passenger window.

The actor allegedly told police that the car he was filtering through was "not his."

Weiss portrayed Greg Goldberg, a player on the youth league hockey team, in all three "Mighty Ducks" movies.

He also appeared on "The Cosby Show," "Boy Meets World," "The King of Queens," among other television shows. His last acting credit as a bus driver in "Drillbit Taylor" is from 2008.

He was previously arrested in Oroville, California for public intoxication.