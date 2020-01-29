'The Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss arrested for burglary under influence of meth

How to score the best TV deals right now, according to Consumer Reports

Weiss was arrested after a local resident informed police that he found an "unknown male inside his garage that did not belong there."
D3: THE MIGHTY DUCKS, Shaun Weiss, 1996.
Shaun Weiss, who portrayed Greg Goldberg, a player on the youth league hockey team, in all three "Mighty Ducks" movies was recently arrested and charged with residential burglary and for being under the influence methamphetamine, according to police.Everett Collection

By Gwen Aviles

Shaun Weiss, who starred in "The Mighty Ducks" franchise and "Heavyweights," was arrested and charged with residential burglary and for being under the influence methamphetamine, according to police.

Shaun Weiss Marysville Police Department

Weiss, who began his career on "Pee-wee's Playhouse," was arrested Sunday by the Maryville Police Department in California, after a local resident said that he found an "unknown male inside his garage that did not belong there" at about 7 a.m.

Weiss was rummaging through the resident's parked car and "displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine," according to a release posted on the police's Facebook page.

Police said Weiss, 41, gained entry into the car by shattering the passenger window.

The actor allegedly told police that the car he was filtering through was "not his."

Weiss portrayed Greg Goldberg, a player on the youth league hockey team, in all three "Mighty Ducks" movies.

He also appeared on "The Cosby Show," "Boy Meets World," "The King of Queens," among other television shows. His last acting credit as a bus driver in "Drillbit Taylor" is from 2008.

He was previously arrested in Oroville, California for public intoxication.

Gwen Aviles

Gwen Aviles is a trending news and culture reporter for NBC News.