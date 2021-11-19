Mickey Guyton says 9-month-old son is in the ICU

Mickey Guyton revealed on Twitter that her 9-month-old son, Grayson, was taken to the intensive care unit.

The country music star tweeted on Thursday, "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray."

TODAY reached out to a rep for Guyton but didn't hear back.

Fans responded to the tweet with support and prayers.

Guyton welcomed Grayson, her first child, with husband Grant Savoy in February.

The "Black Like Me" singer shared a photo of the newborn on her Instagram that showed him resting next to a crocheted teddy bear in the hospital.

In the caption, she wrote, "The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!"

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram last August with a couple of ultrasound images of the baby.

"Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself. I'm so excited to announce that I'm having a baby!" she wrote at the time.

She added, "My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time."

Guyton frequently shares adorable photos of Grayson on her social media.

The most recent photo of the toddler showed off his cute astronaut Halloween costume.

In honor of National Sons Day in September, Guyton uploaded a sweet video of Grayson giggling on the couch as he was tickled.

"Nothing compares to you," she gushed in the caption. "Thank you for choosing me to be your mom."