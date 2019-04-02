Mick Jagger's reported heart surgery postpones Rolling Stones tour

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 2, 2019, 11:45 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

One of the most energetic front men in rock 'n' roll history is going to have to take it easy for a little while.

The Rolling Stones' upcoming North American tour has been postponed because Mick Jagger is set to undergo heart surgery this week to replace a valve, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

Jagger, 75, is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure and return to the iconic band's "No Filter" tour, which was originally scheduled to run from April 20 to July 29 across North America.

The legendary lead singer apologized to the fans and tweeted that he was "devastated" to have to indefinitely postpone the tour.

The father of eight and grandfather of five appeared to be in good spirits despite the disappointing news, as he was seen on the beach in Miami on Sunday with his family.

Speculation about Jagger's condition began when the band announced over the weekend that it was postponing the tour because he needed "medical treatment," according to a statement released by the band.

Bandmate Ronnie Wood thanked fans for all their messages in support of Jagger.

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who has been bandmates with Jagger since 1962, tweeted his support for Jagger.

"A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon,'' he wrote. "Mick, we are always there for you!"