Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer is getting real in its Super Bowl commercial.

The beverage makes its big game debut in an amusing spot that features some big stars — or, at least, what appear to be big stars.

“Superstars: Who knows what goes through their minds when the stakes are this high? When their legacy is on the line,” someone who sounds like a knockoff Christopher Walken says in a voice-over for the ad that features images of what looks like Serena Williams, Sylvester Stallone, Lucy Liu, Megan Fox, Maluma and Usher.

After the celebs say they want an organic hard seltzer with no carbs, sugar or poor aftertaste, Don Cheadle swoops in on a helicopter, glides down onto his boat and comments that not everything that seems real is.

After landing on the yacht, the actor comes face to face with his doppelgänger, who is played by his real-life brother, Colin, and kicks him off.

Maluma helps pitch Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. Well, we think he does. Michelob Ultra

He then grabs a pair of binoculars and looks closer at the “celebrities” from earlier in the commercial, and the viewers realize those "celebs" were really just people who resemble the stars.

Michelob Ultra said in a release it hopes viewers realize that while there's artificiality in everyday life, the hard seltzer is "as real as it tastes."

"I dig the creative concept and the fact that the product is organic," Cheadle said in the release about his involvement in the ad.

The beverage comes in three flavors — peach pear, cucumber lime and spicy pineapple — is 80 calories, contains no sugar and, according to the release, is "six times filtered to remove impurities."

The commercial ends with a shot of the man providing the voice-over, confirming what many may have suspected from the get-go: It’s not the acclaimed actor.

“I’m not Christopher Walken,” he says as the spot draws to a close, proving that while things may not always seem the way they look, they aren't always how they sound, either.