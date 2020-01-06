Michelle Williams walks Golden Globes red carpet with rumored fiancé

Sign up for our newsletter

Less than a week after reports surfaced that Michelle Williams is engaged and pregnant, the actress walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes with her rumored new fiancé.

Williams and her reported fiance, Thomas Kail, attended the Golden Globes together on Sunday night. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Williams and “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail arrived at the Beverly Hills ceremony on Sunday night in what was their first red carpet appearance since news of their engagement broke. (They were hardly the only couple who caught our eye before the show!)

Williams, 39, who was radiant in an orange Louis Vuitton gown, also posed for pics with her BFF, Busy Philipps.

A closer look at the newly engaged actress' jewelry for the Golden Globes. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Williams won a Golden Globe later in the night for her performance in “Fosse/Verdon,” the FX series Kail directed and executive produced.

Williams was previously married to musician Phil Elverum. They tied the knot in summer 2018 and split less than a year later.

The “Venom” star is the mother of a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.