Michelle Williams sends Busy Philipps get-well gift: a cardboard cutout of herself

Michelle Williams knew her bestie Busy Philipps was recovering froma sinus surgery, so she sent her a hilarious gift to lift her spirits — and it looks like it worked.

Williams couldn't comfort her fellow "Dawson's Creek" alum in person so she sent her the next best thing — a life-size cardboard cutout of herself!

My BFF sent me a card board cut out of herself to cheer me up post surgery and it is both hilarious and terrifying. pic.twitter.com/TdrDSlgQpd — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 24, 2018

Philipps, 38 posed the freakishly realistic cutout by her front door and shared a pic of herself eyeing it with Twitter fans.

"My BFF sent me a cardboard cut out of herself to cheer me up post surgery and it is both hilarious and terrifying," the "Cougar Town" alum wrote.

It's hardly the only time the buddies have recently been there for each other.

In January, Philipps shared a photo of herself comforting Williams on the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger's death. Williams and the actor dated for several years — and welcomed a daughter, Matilda, now 12 — before his tragic death from a drug overdose.

The emotional photo showed Williams, 37, leaning with her eyes closed on her best friend's shoulder. "It's OK," Philipps wrote across the sad image.

Earlier this week, Philipps let fans know she'd gone under the knife when she shared a post-surgery snap of herself giving a woozy thumbs-up from her hospital wheelchair.

"Thank you for your good thoughts and kind words! I'm in bed in Mr. Nightgown resting with my sinuses successfully cleaned out," she wrote.

Here's wishing Philipps a speedy recovery!