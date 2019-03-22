Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 22, 2019, 8:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

We've always known Michelle Pfeiffer was whip-smart.

And with a video posted on Instagram Friday, she proved it all over again:

"Look what I found," she said in the video. "Needs a little TLC."

That's right — it's the whip from her 1992 movie "Batman Returns," in which she played Catwoman opposite Michael Keaton's Batman! It was her only turn as the character, alas, despite the movie grossing over $266 million worldwide. (Halle Berry's 2004 turn in "Catwoman" did not fare as well.)

Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) knew how to leave an impression on Batman (Michael Keaton) in 1992's "Batman Returns." Everett Collection

At 60, Pfeiffer remains a hugely busy actress, and will appear opposite Angelina Jolie later this year in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." But she clearly has a long-standing affection for Catwoman: When the actress first began using Instagram in January, her original post showed her off in the shiny, stitched suit, dazzling Batman and the Penguin (Danny DeVito) with her acrobatic skills and perfectly timed line.

"Meow," indeed!