Michelle Obama reveals family Christmas card

The Obama family is wishing everyone a happy holiday season "filled with friends, family and joy."

Former first lady Michelle Obama shared this year's family Christmas card on Instagram Monday, sending everyone well wishes from the family of four — plus their two dogs, Sunny and Bo, who have been known to get into the Christmas spirit.

She accompanied the photo of the new card with a message to her followers.

"Wishing you a holiday season filled with friends, family, and joy,'' she wrote in the caption. "Thanks to so many of you for sharing your hopes and goals with me these past few weeks in the comments and on my Instagram Story.

"This type of positive and thoughtful engagement from my 'Becoming family' is a reminder that there are millions of us out there constantly striving to become more mindful, compassionate, and caring people. As we end this decade and begin the next one, let’s continue working to become even better — for ourselves and for each other."

It's been a busy year for the Obama family, with Sasha going off to college and Malia celebrating her 21st birthday.

The former first lady has been touring the country while promoting her best-selling memoir, "Becoming," and spotlighting the importance of education for young girls, while former president Barack Obama has been working on his own memoir about his time in the White House.

"We wish you a holiday season that sparkles with magic and wonder, and a new year that's filled with peace and hope," the 2019 card reads.

The signatures include a couple of paw prints from Bo and Sunny, the family's famous Portuguese water dogs.

The couple often makes time to give back during the holidays, whether it's Barack Obama putting on a Santa hat and visiting a children's hospital, or all four family members visiting a group of U.S. Marines in the former president's home state of Hawaii.

The Obamas' Christmas card follows the sweet holiday greetings revealed by Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kim Kardashian West and her four children, and TODAY's own Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.