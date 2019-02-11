Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 11, 2019, 1:57 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

There are few places where you can line up Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga and Jada Pinkett Smith ... and still find one other woman who will upstage them. So who could that woman be?

We all found out on Sunday night at the start of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, when those four powerhouses strolled out onstage, accompanied by Michelle Obama!

Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez were one of the more amazing moments on Sunday's Grammy Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The former first lady looked dazzling in a gleaming gray wraparound jacket and pants duo, and all four women took a chance to talk about how important music has been to them. But while everyone earned applause for their remarks, the audience insisted on a full-throated fan moment the moment Obama opened her mouth — and kept it going for a full 25 seconds.

That's a lifetime on TV!

"From the Motown records ... I wore out on the south side to the 'who run the world' songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story and I know that's true for everybody here," said Obama once the shouts died down.

"Whether we like country or rap or rock music helps us share ourselves," she continued. "Our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another. To invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters, every story within every voice every note within every song."

Of course, everyone was inspirational in her own way.

Keys and Obama were just beautiful together! Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Music took my ears, took my hands, my voice, and my soul," said Gaga, who picked up a Grammy shortly after. "And it led me to all of you and to my Little Monsters, who I love so much."

Added Lopez, "(Music) reminded me where I come from, but it also reminded me of all the places that I can go. Music has always been the one place we can all feel truly free."

Noted Pinkett Smith, "We express our pain, power and progress through music, whether we're creating it or just appreciating it. But here's what I know, every voice we hear deserves to be honored and respected."

We couldn't agree more!