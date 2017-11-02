Michael Jackson's son Prince recovering after motorcycle accident

share tweet pin email

Prince Jackson was recently involved in a motorcycle accident — but the King of Pop's son is now doing OK.

"Earlier this morning, Prince Jackson was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle while en route to his college in Los Angeles," a representative for Jackson told TODAY in a statement. "He sustained a knee injury and multiple lacerations."

Well shit... A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Luckily, the 20-year-old, whose father is the late Michael Jackson, is now safe at home, recovering.

"Prince was transported to a local hospital and was later discharged," the statement continued. "He is now resting at home and thanks everyone for their well wishes."

After the accident, Jackson took to Instagram to share a snapshot of what appear to be his feet, strapped to a stretcher in an ambulance.

Earlier this week, Jackson appeared on TODAY to discuss his father's legacy, and how he and his siblings didn't realize Dad was the King of Pop until they were older. He also revealed that — surprise! — he can't sing or dance.

But Jackson is following in his father's footsteps by doing charity work through his organization, Heal Los Angeles, which helps foster children.

We're glad he's getting better!