Michael J. Fox's son has his back in real life and on social media.

The actor's son Sam, 31, helps oversee his social media accounts, and he's always keeping an eye out for online trolls.

During an appearance on the "Graham Norton Show," the 59-year-old recalled a scenario where his son helped him stand up to a hater on Twitter.

"Somebody said something nasty about Parkinson's and I usually let that stuff just go by me. It doesn't happen that often (and) when it does I don't really care about it," he said. "But I wanted to answer this guy in some way."

Fox, who recently released his new memoir "No Time Like the Future," turned to his son for advice and the 31-year-old quickly thought of a smart retort.

"So my son said 'Just do this. Do SMH' and I went 'What do you mean SMH?' He said 'Just trust me do SMH,'" the actor explained.

After replying to his hater, Fox was surprised at the response he received.

"He answers me back 'That's the funniest thing I've ever read in my life. You're the king of the internet. I apologize for anything I said to you,' blah blah blah," Fox recalled.

At this point, Fox was still a bit confused and wasn't exactly sure what SMH meant.

"I said to my son '(What) did you say?' and he said, 'Shaking my head,'" he said.

Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan have four kids together, and the proud father recently revealed that his children inspired him to reprise his iconic "Back to the Future" role in a trailer for Lil Nas X’s new Christmas song, “Holiday.”

During an interview with James Corden on “The Late Late Show,” the 59-year-old explained that the singer's team reached out to his agent about the opportunity and his children urged him to go for it.

“My kids went crazy,” Fox said. “They’re young adults. They went crazy. They’re like, ‘You have to do this. If you do nothing else this year, you do this,' and I did it. I hadn’t met Lil Nas yet, but when they came to shoot the video they were great. They shot it right here in my office and it was great,” he said.

Fox clearly respects his children's input, but he doesn't plan on taking on many more roles in the future. The former “Family Ties” star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29, recently announced that he is retiring from acting to focus on his health.

"In fairness to myself and to producers, directors, editors, and poor beleaguered script supervisors, not to mention actors who enjoy a little pace, I enter a second retirement,” he writes in his new memoir.

“That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it."