Michael J. Fox is 60! See Tracy Pollan's sweet birthday tribute to her husband

Michael J. Fox celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday — and the actor's wife, Tracy Pollan, marked the occasion by sharing a sweet tribute to him.

Pollan, 60, posted a pic of the couple sitting on a deck at a beach on Instagram. In her caption, she gushed about her husband of nearly 33 years, calling him the "love of my life."

"Happy birthday to my favorite person, love of my life. Have the bestest day!" she wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.

The couple, who married in July 1988, share four kids: son Sam, 32, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 26, and daughter Esmé, 19.

Michael J. Fox met wife Tracy Pollan in 1985 when she was cast to play his character's love interest on "Family Ties." Mark Sagliocco / FilmMagic

Fox and Pollan met in 1985 when Pollan was cast to play the love interest of Fox's character, Alex P. Keaton, on the hit NBC comedy "Family Ties." After appearing together in the movie "Bright Lights, Big City" a few years later, the pair went on a lunch date that blossomed into a romance.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

In 2018, the couple opened up to People magazine about the secret to their successful marriage.

"Just give each other the benefit of the doubt. He assumes I’m doing the best I can," said Pollan.

Fox said he tries to abide by his own marriage philosophy, which is, "Find the best things about you and the best things about life and celebrate them."

When the "Back to the Future" star was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at age 29, Pollan stood right by his side to support him.

"We didn't know what to expect," Fox told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist in November 2020. "One of the things I'll always love Tracy for is that at that moment, she didn't blink."

Pollan has shown Fox plenty of love and care over the years. But it's also her sense of humor that buoys the actor when the chips are down.

"She's there in the front lines with me every single day. She never pretends to know as much as I know. And the other thing Tracy does is, if there's something funny, let's get to the funny. We'll deal with the tragic later," said Fox.