In "Back to the Future Part II," actor Michael J. Fox — as Marty McFly — uses his DeLorean time machine to travel to the year 2015, where they discover a world filled with flying cars and self-lacing shoes.

Well, it's 2018, and we're still waiting on both of those. But we do have one thing Marty McFly didn't anticipate: Instagram!

And now, so does Michael J. Fox.

"If 30 years ago these 2 Canadians knew they would be working in the Oval Office, they would have been on better behavior," Fox, 56, captioned his very first photo, a shot of him with his longtime friend and soon-to-be co-star, Kiefer Sutherland. Entertainment Weekly reported in January that Fox will join Sutherland on ABC's political drama, "Designated Survivor," for a five-episode arc.

Fox even included in his Instagram post a throwback photo of the two of them. Leave it to Fox to help us travel through time ... again!

We're happy to see that Fox is staying young at heart despite his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. Fox was diagnosed in 1991 and was told he'd be "pretty much disabled" within a decade.

But you can't keep this good man down, whether he's slaying guitar solos or tearing it up on social media. We're just glad to have one more way to keep tabs on the actor and activist!