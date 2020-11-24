Michael J. Fox explains how his kids convinced him play Marty McFly in new ad

Credit Michael J. Fox’s children for getting the actor to play Marty McFly again.

Fox appears as his famed “Back to the Future” character in the trailer for Lil Nas X’s new Christmas song, “Holiday,” decked out in Wild West apparel in a shoutout to his work in “Back to the Future Part III.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Fox, 59, told James Corden on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show” that the singer’s team reached out to his agent about the gig. That’s when his children took over.

“My kids went crazy,” Fox said. “They’re young adults. They went crazy. They’re like, ‘You have to do this. If you do nothing else this year, you do this’ and I did it. I hadn’t met Lil Nas yet, but when they came to shoot the video they were great. They shot it right here in my office and it was great.”

Fox and his wife of 32 years, Tracy Pollan, are parents to four kids, including son Sam, 31, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 25, and daughter Esmé, 19.

But don’t expect Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29, to take on many more roles in the near future.

In his new memoir, "No Time Like the Future," the former “Family Ties” star writes that he is retiring from acting, due to his health.

"In fairness to myself and to producers, directors, editors, and poor beleaguered script supervisors, not to mention actors who enjoy a little pace, I enter a second retirement,” he writes.

“That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it."

On "The Late Late Show," however, he clarified and said he will keep acting if the right opportunity comes along.

"I love acting and I had a great time doing it. If someone comes up with a great way that I can do it and be effective and perform it, I'd be happy to do it," he said.