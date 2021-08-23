'Back to the Future' reunion! See Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd together again

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox joined forces for a "Back to the Future" reunion over the weekend, and all we could say when we heard the news was, "Great Scott!"

The two actors famously starred together in the science-fiction trilogy, and they got back together Sunday for a panel session and autograph signing at Awesome Con, aka Washington, D.C's comic-con event.

Doc Brown and Marty McFly, or shall we say Lloyd and Fox, reunited to celebrate a pretty special occasion — the 35th anniversary of the original "Back to the Future" movie, released in 1985 — and shared photos from the event with their fans.

Lloyd, 82, posted the following snapshot and encouraged his Instagram followers to dream up a fun caption for the photo.

Fox, 60, wrote his own cheeky caption for a photo of the pair sitting in a golf cart at the event, writing, "Back to back," adding the hashtag #backtothefuture.

The actor's fans were pretty excited to see the pic and had some fun with words in the comments section, suggesting that the golf cart was the new DeLorean time machine.

"Are you tellin me you made a time machine… out of a golf cart?" one fan wrote. Another commented, "But, the real question is does that golf cart go 88 miles an hour!?"

Lloyd also chimed in and commented on his co-star's post, writing, "Best of times."

A "Back to the Future" reunion? This is heavy. Everett Collection

This is the second time in the past year and a half that fans of the "Back to the Future" franchise have had the opportunity to see Fox and Lloyd chat about the film. Last year, the actors joined several of their other co-stars for a remote reunion with "Frozen" actor Josh Gad.

Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine Baines McFly in the film, told Gad she's surprised the trilogy has had such staying power.

“I didn’t really have any idea that this movie would still have people that want to talk about it. That’s so incredible,” she said.

In 2015, Fox and Lloyd also delighted fans when they reprised their characters during a skit on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Reunions like these are special for Fox's fans since the actor announced in 2020 that he would be retiring from acting to focus on his health as he continues to live with Parkinson's disease.

Related: