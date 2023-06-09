Michael J. Fox celebrates his birthday with pic alongside Henry Winkler: '62 and still cool'

Michael J. Fox marked his 62nd birthday with a photo with his very "cool" friend Henry Winkler.

The former "Family Ties" star posted a pic June 9 on Instagram that showed him posing with his fellow sitcom legend.

"62 and STILL cool... wait dammit …look who it is …..The C*O*A*T!" he wrote, a "cool" take on the GOAT acronym.

"Aaaayyy!!!" Fox added, throwing back to Winkler’s famous “Happy Days” catchphrase.

Fox's famous friends and loved ones sent their own sweet Instagram shoutouts to the actor in honor of his birthday.

The Emmy winner's wife and former "Family Ties" co-star Tracy Pollan posted a photo of the couple cozying up to each other on a boat.

"Happy birthday handsome! Could not love you more. Let’s celebrate," she wrote.

Ryan Reynolds honored his fellow Canadian actor in his Instagram story, writing, "A very happy birthday to the one and only @realmikejfox. I love this man, his work, his sense of humor, generosity and devotion to his incredible family."

Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown alongside Fox in the "Back to the Future" franchise, shared two pics of the co-stars together in his Instagram story.

"Happy Birthday to my dear friend @realmikejfox" he wrote.

Julianna Margulies, who acted opposite Fox when he had a recurring role on "The Good Wife," shared a photo of the pair, writing, "Happy Birthday to my lovely, talented, brilliant friend @realmikejfox you make the world a better place every day!"

Former "West Wing" star Clark Gregg also shared a pic of himself with Fox. "Happy Birthday to this hilarious handsome bad---. (Love) U big time," he wrote.

Fox's birthday comes just three days after he was honored with a lifetime achievement award during the Moving Image Awards at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City.

He attended the event alongside Pollan and their twin daughters, Schuyler and Aquinnah. The couple, who tied the knot in 1988, are also parents to son Sam, 34, and daughter Esme, 21.

Michael J. Fox with wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters, Schuyler and Aquinnah, at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards at Museum of Moving Image on June 6. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

In 1991, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. His new Apple TV+ documentary, “Still,” follows his Hollywood stardom and his experience with the disease.