Michael Fishman reveals 'Roseanne' cast's ritual honoring late actor Glenn Quinn

This post contains a "Roseanne" spoiler! If you haven't seen this week's episode, read no further.

Late actor Glenn Quinn may not physically be a part of the "Roseanne" revival, but his memory is alive — and cherished — on the show's set.

Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner on the hit comedy, is opening up about how this week's emotional episode paid tribute to Quinn, who played D.J.'s brother-in-law Mark.

During the episode, Becky (Lecy Goranson) learned she was unable to have children, which prompted her to reveal that she and Mark were trying to conceive before he died. Since Mark's death, Becky hasn't found anyone else she'd want to have kids with. The episode ended with a memorial tribute to Quinn, who died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2002.

Crying. This episode was dedicated to Glenn Quinn. Feels a bit empty without him. Miss him. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/ALcxszMdLI — Isabella Cigno (@IsabellaCigno) April 11, 2018

"I have said many times Glenn was an amazing person. He lit up every room he entered and every set he walked on. As a show, we never considered replacing his character ... Glenn is irreplaceable,” Fishman, 36, wrote Wednesday in a candid Facebook post. "He remains part of the show, and close to our hearts."

In addition to Tuesday's tribute, cast members now honor Quinn in a special behind-the-scenes ritual each time they film.

"Before each taping, we do cast introductions for the audience. We come out of Roseanne and Dan’s master bedroom, through the kitchen to meet the crowd. It is an exhilarating immediate connection with fans. In that hallway, I brought in Glenn’s picture, we each pass it before every episode we film," Fishman wrote.

ABC via Getty Images Quinn joined the "Roseanne" cast in season three.

Goranson, 43, recently opened up to TODAY about Quinn, who began playing Becky's boyfriend when Goranson was a teen.

"He was so talented. He was so handsome, but he just never acted like that. He wasn’t the least bit aloof. He’s Irish, so he had that adorably charming, sexy accent. And he was just a tender, funny, fun person to be around. As an actress, you don’t always get someone to work with that you have chemistry with and I really lucked out with Glenn," the actress said.

"We really commemorate him this season," she added, "and as we were shooting the episode that particularly deals with his loss, everyone on the set really felt his presence very, very strongly, so it was very powerful and we still miss him a lot."