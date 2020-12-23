Michael Douglas is a "proud grandpa" for the second time.

The Oscar-winning actor's oldest son, Cameron, and Cameron's longtime love, Viviane Thibes, have welcomed their second child, a son named Ryder T. Douglas.

Douglas, 76, celebrated baby Ryder's arrival by sharing a pic Wednesday on Instagram of the happy parents and their daughter, Lua Izzy, 3, posing with the newborn.

"Congratulations Cameron and Viviane! Welcome to the 🌎 Ryder T. Douglas! ❤️ #ProudGrandpa," the "Wall Street" star captioned the shot.

Actor Michael Douglas and his oldest son, Cameron, in 2018. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Cameron and Thibes, both 42, shared the same image on their own Instagram pages alongside joyful messages about the newest addition to their family.

"Touch down planet earth 🌎 Welcome my Son...Ryder T. Douglas 🦋" wrote Cameron.

Thibes wrote on her own page, "This year has been really tough on all of us, but God has sent us a blessing 🙏 Ryder I love you so much 💕 ps: Lua is processing the news 🤣."

In the comments of Cameron's photo, his stepmom, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, had a laugh about little Lua's adorably unsure expression. "Lua's Face! like.....'whatever..........' Hilarious! Congrats!!" she joked.

Cameron announced Ryder's arrival three days after he and Thibes celebrated Lua's 3rd birthday on Instagram.

Next to a cute black-and-white pic of the adorable toddler embracing a Christmas reindeer statue, he gushed, "Happy Birthday angel. Love you more than words can accurately express! 3 til infinity 🦋."

Cameron is Douglas' only child from his first marriage to Diandra Luker. He and Zeta-Jones share two children: son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17.