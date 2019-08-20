The Douglas genes are strong.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared in a family photo featuring Douglas’ 102-year-father, acting legend Kirk, as well as Michael’s son, Cameron, who shared the shot on Instagram.

#Familyfirst,” Cameron, who is holding his daughter, Lua, 19 months alongside girlfriend Viviane Thibes, wrote.

Kirk appears on the far left seated at the end of a table, while his 100-year-old wife, Anne, is a few chairs down from him. Catherine is in the center of the photo and husband Michael is standing behind her to her right. Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ two kids, son Dylan, 19, and daughter, Carys, 16, are also in the photo.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones married in 2000 and the romance has continued to bloom.

"My love So proud of you for your Emmy nomination!," the "Chicago" star, 49, wrote on Instagram last month after he was recognized for his work on "The Kominsky Method."

Michael, who will turn 75 next month, has also remained the ever faithful son to his father.

Last year, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and made sure to recognize the "Spartacus" star, who turned out for the occasion.

"It means so much to me, Dad, that you're here today," he said while tearing up. "I thank you for your advice, for your inspiration, and I'll say it simply and with all my heart: I'm so proud to be your son."