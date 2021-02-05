Michael Douglas shares loving message on anniversary of father Kirk's death

Michael Douglas is keeping his father Kirk Douglas' memory alive on the anniversary of Kirk's death.

On Friday, the actor shared a sweet tribute to Kirk Douglas, who passed away at the age of 103 last year.

"Can’t believe it’s been a year since you left us. At 103, you picked a good time to check out. I love you with all my heart!" Douglas, 76, wrote.

Douglas, who followed in his acting father's footsteps, posted a happy photo of the two posing in front of a group of colorful balloons.

Douglas' wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, commented on her husband's post, writing, "Love you Pappy."

The post quickly amassed over 60,000 likes in a matter of hours, and several actors also left their well-wishes for Douglas and his family.

Anthony Hopkins wrote, "One of a kind, a legend, loved by all," and Alec Baldwin spoke volumes in just four words: "He was the King."

The father and son had a notably close bond, and Douglas shared a loving tribute when Kirk Douglas passed away.

"To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," he wrote. "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

Just days after his father's death, Douglas honored his memory on Instagram once again and shared a sweet photo of the pair.

"Thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful words,'' he captioned the post. "Our family is so grateful for your support and we send our love to everyone!"