Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo with son, Dylan, before his prom

share tweet pin email

It's prom season, and that means it's time for adorable photos of dolled-up teens with their celebrity parents!

Case in point: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas posted a picture together with their eldest son Dylan, 17, just as he headed off to the senior prom (click on the image to scroll through):

Zeta-Jones noted in her caption that not only was it time for prom, but that Dylan is about to graduate and head to college soon after.

"Love you so," she wrote.

The couple, who have been married since 2000, also have a daughter together, Carys, 15. Douglas has another son, Cameron, 39, from a previous relationship.

Zeta-Jones also posted a short video of her flower arrangements, which were featured at the pre-prom party held at their home:

Dylan is just as happy to share family moments and memories. Back in March, he posted a different family photo, featuring a re-enactment of a picture with the kids when they were small, and then all grown up (again, click on the photo to scroll through):

In 2017, Zeta-Jones told TODAY, "I've got two great teenagers and I love them. I've had all this wonderful time and I'm so excited to see which way they're going to go."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Catherine Zeta-Jones on husband Michael Douglas, their kids and 'Feud' Play Video - 8:41 Catherine Zeta-Jones on husband Michael Douglas, their kids and 'Feud' Play Video - 8:41

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.