Michael Douglas shares how he met wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in 20th anniversary post

Twenty years and counting!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas just marked their 20th wedding anniversary, and they each celebrated the milestone with sweet messages on social media.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“20 years ago today Michael and I were married!!” Zeta-Jones, 51, wrote on Instagram, alongside a video montage of throwback photos with her husband. “What an amazing magical night that was! And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. ( except for the point 85 bit) 😂 Thank you for the love and laughter.”

Douglas, 76, shared a similar message to his wife on Instagram.

“Happy 20th Anniversary my darling!” he wrote. “I love you always and forever.”

The actor also shared an audio clip about how he first met Zeta-Jones. He said he was initially struck by her when he was watching a screening of her 1998 movie “The Mask of Zorro.”

“I’m watching this movie, and I go, 'Wow, who is this girl? She’s incredible,'” Douglas recalled.

A month later, he was at a film festival and realized Zeta-Jones was there, too. He asked her out for a drink via his assistant, and she said yes.

“I must have been batting one-thousand,” he said. “This mirage comes through the lobby, and it’s Catherine Zeta-Jones. ... We sit down, and we have a little nightcap.”

Then he revealed the bold line he used during their drink together.

“I probably made a big mistake," he continued. "But I looked at her, and I said, ‘I just want to tell you, I’m going to be the father of your children.’ And she looked at me, and she said, ‘I’ve heard a lot about you. … I guess it’s all true! Good night.’”

After Zeta-Jones left, Douglas admitted he thought he “had blown it.” But needless to say, all turned out well. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and went on to have two children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17.

“I’m happy to say we made contact, and the rest is history,” Douglas said.