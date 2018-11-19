Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Michael Bublé knows that any interview about his newest studio album will also involve questions about his son’s recent battle with liver cancer. And while his 5-year-old boy is now doing fine, the Canadian crooner said it still stings to open up about the experience.

“It sucks. It hurts,” Bublé said Monday on TODAY, explaining why he'd rather move past the ordeal.

“We’ve gone through so many hard times and we’ve dealt with this, and I’ve had to now answer the questions, that it’s so much fun for me to be able to sort of not look back at the past, and to look forward to the future and be excited about life for our family and my boy and everything," he said. "I just wanted to get away and get focused on the good stuff.”

Bublé’s son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2016 when the boy was 3. The singer has opened up in the past about the ordeal he and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, experienced watching their son undergo treatments. He said there were days when “we wished we didn’t wake up.” He also talked about it last month in an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden.

But Bublé and his wife also have had much to celebrate. In addition to Noah's recovery, the couple also welcomed a third child earlier this year. Their daughter, Vida, which is the Spanish word for “life,” was born in July.

The couple also have a 2-year-old son, Elias.

Bublé said the past two years have helped him learn how to put things in perspective and value what's significant.

“You learn a lot about life and what’s important and what matters, and you stop sweating the small stuff because you realize that most of the stuff is the small stuff,” he said.

Bublé said his new album, "Love," came about when he was ready to resume making music. He said the songs resulted from a relaxing day with bandmates at his home, where the group played video games, kicked around a soccer ball and just started jamming.

“I did what I had to do and put my family first and do what anybody would have to do, but god, I remembered why I loved making the music — that whole day," he recounted.

Bublé also spoke about getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week. He said he enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate his hard work with his family, but said he was amazed to receive the honor. He got a little cheeky when he explained why.

“I was a little bit surprised by it because I figured that maybe if I was lucky enough to have that kind of honor that it would be much later in my life — not at 28-years-old,” said the 43-year-old as looked straight into the camera with a sly grin.