Michael Bublé is 'definitely not' retiring following son's cancer battle

We have good news for fans of beloved singer-songwriter Michael Bublé!

Despite what you may have heard about the crooner's career, he plans to keep on making music.

"He is NOT retiring," a rep for the singer told TODAY. "Definitely not."

But it's easy to understand what caused the confusion.

A recent interview with the 43-year-old family man called his future in showbiz into question.

In a chat with the Daily Mail, Bublé opened up about some of the life lessons he's learned following his 5-year-old son Noah's battle with cancer and about how that struggle prompted him to create his upcoming album, "Love."

"I felt a debt of gratitude, deeper than I can explain, to the millions of people all over the world who prayed for us and showed us compassion," he said.

So creating "Love" was his way to pay them back.

But after saying "there's never a better time for music" than in the wake of such darkness, he abruptly he added, "This is my last interview. I'm retiring from the business. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top."

So what was that all about?

Given Bublé's sense of humor, we detect a little sarcasm in his self-praise and retirement talk. At least that's the theory TODAY's Savannah Guthrie is subscribing to.

"You know, he's a pretty funny guy," she said when the topic came up on the show Monday morning. "Maybe he just saying (his new album) is so good, I retire!"

Bublé did put his career on pause when Noah was diagnosed back in 2016. But now that the little one is in remission — and now that Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed another child to their growing family, 2-month-old daughter, Vida — dad is back in business.

He released the first single in almost two years, "When I Fall in Love," just last month, and "Love" is due on Nov. 13.

And if you need more proof that he's not retiring, just tune into TODAY on Nov. 19 when Bublé joins us in Studio 1A.