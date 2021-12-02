Michael B. Jordan gushes he 'finally found what love was' with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is totally smitten with Lori Harvey.

The actor just shared new details of his yearlong relationship with the model in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and it sounds like things are getting serious between the two lovebirds.

The 34-year-old has been notoriously private about his romantic life over the years, but he explained that he was finally comfortable making his relationship public this time around.

“Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me,” he said. “Yeah. I’m happy.”

Jordan admitted that his real-life relationship has also inspired him to take on new roles in his acting career.

“There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’” he said. “But I finally found what love was.”

In the past, the actor said, he intentionally kept his romantic life under wraps because he didn't want to deal with public scrutiny. Now, he's in a place where he has a partner who's ready for whatever life brings them.

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” he said. “It takes a special person to deal with that.”

And besides, having to keep the happiest aspect of your life private kind of spoils affairs of the heart.

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way (of the public eye) that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal," he explained.

Earlier this year, Jordan also opened up to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist about his decision to go public with the relationship and admitted that he's still very private but finally felt compelled to share this part of his life with his fans.

"There's certain areas of my life that I chose to put out there, more of a way to be like, 'All right, it's there. Now we've got to move on, right?'"

The actor and model shared cute photos on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. michaelbjordan / Instagram

Last month, the happy couple celebrated their first anniversary by sharing a series of adorable photos on their Instagram stories. They started dating in November 2020 but didn't go public on social media until January 2021.

Jordan has seemingly won over Harvey's father, comedian Steve Harvey, too. In September, the "Family Feud" host told “PEOPLE (the TV Show!)” that he's pretty pleased with the romantic pairing.

"I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," he said at the time. "It's the first time I've been happy for her (in a relationship). And it's the first time she's been happy."

"He's just a good guy,” he continued. “If he wasn't, get him out of here, 'cause I have ways. But I can't say nothing bad, man. He's just got a great family, man. He's a spiritual guy."

