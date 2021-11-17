Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary as boyfriend and girlfriend in the most adorable way.

Jordan, 34, and Harvey, 24, shared a series of cute photos on their Instagram stories to celebrate their year together on Tuesday night.

In one photo, the "Black Panther" star is sticking out his tongue, while his model girlfriend is embracing him and giving him a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy Anniversary," he wrote.

The couple were first spotted together last November. They appeared to confirm their romance in January when they posted romantic Instagram photos together. michaelbjordan / Instagram

In another photo, the couple are resting their heads on each other and appear to be enjoying a peaceful moment.

"It's been a year crazy!!" Jordan wrote.

The actor and model shared cute photos on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. michaelbjordan / Instagram

Other pictures shared to Jordan's story showed the couple posing for selfies and sharing a sweet embrace.

The couple also celebrated with a special dinner. Harvey shared a photo of a chef's tasting menu printed with the message: "Happy Anniversary Michael & Lori!" The menu also included the date of their anniversary.

While Harvey didn't shared what was on the entire menu, it looks like they started the swanky evening with caviar.

Lori Harvey shared a photo of a special menu designed for the couple's anniversary dinner. michaelbjordan / Instagram

Harvey shared a photo of her boyfriend at dinner, along with the message: "Happy anniversary my love."

Harvey also shared a candid photo of Jordan at dinner. michaelbjordan / Instagram

The pair have been dating since November 2020, but they didn't confirm their relationship until January 2021. The couple went public by sharing sweet photos on Instagram.

During an interview in May with Weekend TODAY anchor Willie Geist, Jordan shared why he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

"There's certain areas of my life that I chose to put out there, more of a way to be like, 'All right, it's there. Now we've got to move on, right?'" he said.

Harvey's famous father, comedian Steve Harvey, also gave the relationship his seal of approval.

"I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," Harvey told “PEOPLE (the TV Show!).” "It's the first time I've been happy for her (in a relationship). And it's the first time she's been happy."

