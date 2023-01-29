Michael B. Jordan reveals he's looking for love in 'SNL' monologue

Michael B. Jordan made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut alongside musical guest Lil Baby.

Jordan took the main stage in Studio 8H on Saturday, Jan. 28 to deliver his monologue to the crowd. He reflected on his career over the last two decades, showing fans a throwback clip from what he said was one of his first acting gigs in a spot on “All My Children.”

“That was 2003, and now 20 years later I just directed my very first movie, ‘Creed III.’ But right after that, I went through my very first public breakup,” he said, likely referring to his split with Lori Harvey in June 2022. “Now, most people after a breakup are like ‘I’m going to get in better shape,’ but I was already in ‘Creed’ shape so I had to be like, ‘Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’”

Jordan showed off some of his language lessons, adding, “Anyway, etsoy en Raya,” which means “I’m on Raya.”

“After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking like this,” he continued before showing a photo of himself with his eyebrows raised and lips pressed tightly together.

Jordan shared more of the backstory of the photo. He said, “Look, I was just chilling, but the internet decided that was me being sad. But luckily for me, if you Google 'sad Michael Jordan,' the first 8,000 results are this,” before showing a photo of the meme of the former NBA star Michael Jordan crying.

The “Black Panther” star was soon joined by cast member Chloe Fineman, who entered the stage giggling and twirling her hair around her finger.

“So I know you’re single, but did you know that I’m single?” Fineman asked, to which Jordan replied, “Don’t you date that hot writer?”

“Not if you’re available,” Fineman told the actor, before sniffing his shoulder and adding, “Hey, could you remind me how to spell your number?”

Host Michael B. Jordan and Chloe Fineman during the Monologue on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Rosalind O’Connor / NBC

Fineman’s flirting with Jordan was ended early when they were joined onstage by cast member Heidi Gardner.

After she said she had a "Creed" poster in her bedroom, Jordan said it was his dream for people to have a poster of him on the wall. Gardner added, “Yeah. Wall, ceiling, printed onto a body pillow. Whatever.”

Then her time was cut short when Ego Nwodim joined the actor on stage while wearing a white feathered strapless gown and a veil.

“I was just taking a walk around the studio and I just threw this on,” she explained to Jordan. “Oh my god, is this a wedding dress? I guess we could technically get married right now then, huh?”

Punkie Johnson was the final cast member to shoot her shot, until Jordan asked her, "Aren't you gay?" to which she replied, "I am, but you're Michael B. Jordan."

Jordan and Harvey first sparked dating rumors in November 2020, but seemingly confirmed their relationship in January 2021 in a pair of now-deleted posts.

Months after going public on social media, Jordan opened up about navigating the spotlight to Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in May 2021, giving a small glimpse into why he decided to tell the world about his relationship.

“I’m still very private. I still keep a lot of stuff to myself,” Jordan told Willie. “There’s certain areas of my life that I chose to put out there, more of a way to be like, ‘All right, it’s there. Now we’ve got to move on, right?’”

Jordan and Harvey, the daughter of Steve Harvey, publicly celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021 with a pair of Instagram stories capturing two adorable snaps of the couple. They also made their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, posing for several photos in their glamorous ensembles.

In early June 2022, however, Steve Harvey seemingly confirmed news of their split during an episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

“I heard about it. I wish [Jordan] well,” he said of the breakup. “I’m team Lori one thousand percent. She’s my daughter, I love her, I support her.”