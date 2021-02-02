Michael B. Jordan is the Amazon Alexa of our dreams in new Super Bowl ad

The newest Amazon Alexa has washboard abs.

A Super Bowl commercial for the newly-designed Alexa imagines the hilarious scenario of the panic felt by boyfriends and husbands everywhere if the virtual assistant's voice and appearance were replaced by "Black Panther" and "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan.

The minute-long clip, which was teased on TODAY Tuesday, shows an Amazon employee staring at the newly-designed Amazon Alexa.

"It's just flawless isn't it?" she says. "I mean I literally couldn't imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be ... inside."

And then through a window, her eyes catch the side of a bus featuring Jordan's face in a promotion for his upcoming action movie, Tom Clancy's "Without Remorse," which will be released by Amazon Studios.

The woman then imagines Alexa replaced by the hunky appearance of Jordan, People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, which turns the usual mundane questions to Alexa like, "How many tablespoons are in a cup?" into steamy interludes.

Meanwhile, her partner comes in the room with dinner wondering what is going on.

"Food just got here," he says. "Why are you cooking? Who's that?"

The woman then asks Alexa to turn on the sprinklers outside so the water will trickle all over Jordan. Next, she asks Alexa to dim the lights, which results in Jordan removing his shirt as the woman and her friends sit in rapt silence.

"Lights on, lights on!" the woman's partner frantically says from outside.

She then asks Alexa to add bath oil to her shopping list and to read her audio book to her. Jordan is then seen sitting in the bubble bath with her reciting the lines from the book.

"Honey, other people have to use the bathroom around here, too!" her partner complains in desperation.

Men can at least breathe a sigh of relief in real life because Jordan, 33, made it Instagram official last month that he is dating 23-year-old model Lori Harvey.

The Amazon Alexa commercial is the latest Super Bowl spot to debut ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's also a Frito-lay spot highlighted by former NFL stars Eli and Peyton Manning, a Cheetos ad teaming up Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, a Hellmann's mayonnaise commercial featuring comedian Amy Schumer and a Squarespace commercial featuring the legendary Dolly Parton.