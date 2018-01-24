Meryl Streep joins the cast of 'Big Little Lies' — here's who she's playing

share tweet pin email

"Big Little Lies" just got even bigger.

Meryl Streep is joining her fellow Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Season 2 of the award-winning HBO series, reveals The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes on the heels of Streep receiving her 21st Oscar nomination for her leading role in Steven Spielberg’s "The Post."

HBO celebrated the casting score Wednesday by tweeting, "Welcoming #MerylStreep to our tribe of fierce #BigLittleLies women."

The legendary actress will play a character named Mary Louise Wright, the grieving mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), the abusive husband of Celeste (Kidman).

Kevin Winter / Getty Images "Big Little Lies" stars (L-R) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose with their Golden Globes awards.

Viewers recall that the villainous Perry died at the end of Season 1 after a grisly confrontation with the characters played by Witherspoon, Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, but it's previously been reported that Skarsgard would return in some capacity for Season 2.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP - Getty Images Meryl Streep will join the cast of HBO's "Big Little Lies," playing the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), the abusive husband of Celeste (Nicole Kidman).

Streep's character is described as being concerned for the welfare of her grandchildren following her son's mysterious death. She arrives in Monterey hoping to find answers.

Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2. Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!! pic.twitter.com/VWYcUl7rzd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 24, 2018

"Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2," Witherspoon tweeted on Wednesday. "Get ready for more wine, secrets, and 'Big Little Lies.' Monterey better watch out!!!"

Season 1 of the popular HBO series racked up eight Emmys and four Golden Globes, and that was before Streep — who's won three Oscars, three Emmys and eight Golden Globes all on her own — joined the cast.

"Big Little Lies" will return to HBO with seven new episodes. No premiere date has been announced yet.