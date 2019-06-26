At least nine American tourists have died under mysterious circumstances in the Dominican Republic since the beginning of the year. So when Melissa Rycroft fell ill while vacationing in Punta Cana, her parents were understandably worried. But soon their concern quickly turned into full-blown panic.

“There was one report that was out that I was dead,” Rycroft told ET. “My parents were frantically calling me that morning going, ‘We are getting people calling with their condolences.’ Like, ‘Mom I’m on the phone with you. I’m in my bed.’”

The “Bachelor” alum revealed earlier this month that she was experiencing “severe cramping” upon her return from the Caribbean island. Rycroft’s doctor prescribed medication and put her on a liquid diet.

“I was never under the care of a nurse. I was never dying, I don’t think,” Rycroft said. “I felt like it a few times but I was never dying.”

The "Dancing With the Stars" season 15 winner shared an update with her fans and followers on her health on Saturday. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I am happy to say that I am back to normal (well, as normal as I can be!) and feeling good!!” In the photo, Rycroft, who is married to Tye Strickland, is smiling and hugging their kids Ava, 8, Beckett, 5, and Cayson, 3.

Indeed, Rycroft appears to be back to her peppy self. On Thursday she shared an Instagram story of herself showing off a bouncy new blowout and hugging her "Dancing With the Stars" pal Cheryl Burke.